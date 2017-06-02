Reward Offered After Thefts At Highland Twp. Auto Dealership

A Highland Township auto dealership hit by thieves over the holiday weekend is hoping the public can assist in catching those responsible.



Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Highland Township substation were called out to the Szott M-59 Dodge Dealership on Highland Road by an employee from a neighboring business who noticed numerous new vehicles had been broken into. It’s believed the incident occurred late Sunday night into Monday morning and that professional thieves were involved.



Substation Commander and Lieutenant Matt Snyder tells WHMI the damage is estimated between $150,000 and $170,000. Approximately 51 new vehicles were involved and another that was in the shop being fixed. Others had windows busted out. Lt. Snyder says the cost estimate is $3,000 to $3,100 per vehicle between the cost of the smashed windows, damage from stereos/GPS navigators/built in touch screen systems from being ripped out or removed, and labor.



The company does employ security on site but there are no surveillance tapes from the dealership or nearby businesses. There are no suspects at this time and the case has been referred to the Auto Theft Unit. The theft is believed to be part of a larger organized theft ring at car dealerships and private homes in the Southeast Michigan area within the last year.



A reward of $2,500 is being offered from Crime Stoppers while the Szott dealership is offering an additional $4,000 reward for a total of $6,500. Anyone with information can remain anonymous and is asked to contact the Highland Township substation or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Photo: Facebook. (JM)