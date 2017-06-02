Annual Springfest Will Kick Off Summer Reading At Brighton District Library

June 2, 2017

An annual event at the Brighton District Library will have fun activities for kids, but serve an educational purpose as well by kicking off the library’s Summer Reading Program.



Springfest will be held Saturday, June 11th, from 1 to 4pm in Millie’s Garden, which sits right outside of the library. Youth Services Specialist Margaret Vergith says Springfest will be a free, activity-filled day including giant bubble stations, a robot shop, and a petting zoo. Some of the special guests in attendance that day will be a juggler and stilt walker, the man who holds the Guinness Book of World Records for his skills in balloon art, and an appearance from a princess whose identity is remaining a surprise.



At Springfest, readers of all ages can sign up for the library’s eight-week “Build a Better World” Summer Reading Program, which runs from June 11th through August 5th. Vergith says this year’s program theme allows readers to think outside of the box and encourages creativity by lending itself to all kinds of interpretations.





Vergith says the reading program, which all Livingston libraries participate in, is important especially for kids during the summer. She says reading helps children make gains in their education that they would otherwise lose when school is not in session. More information about Springfest or the reading program can be found at the link below. (DK)