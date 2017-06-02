Roundabout Construction Starts In Whitmore Lake Area Next Week

June 2, 2017

Roundabout construction will bring about lengthy closures next week.



On Wednesday, Whitmore Lake Road will close at 8 Mile Road for roundabout construction. A detour will be posted. Also next Wednesday, westbound 8 Mile Road will close at US-23 for roundabout construction. Both roadways are expected to re-open on Tuesday, June 13th. During this time, westbound 8 Mile Road traffic from the northbound US-23 exit ramp will be closed. A detour will also be posted when 8 Mile Road is closed.



The Michigan Department of Transportation advises that the northbound US-23 entrance ramp from 8 Mile Road must be open before the closures on Whitmore Lake Road and westbound 8 Mile Road. The northbound US-23 entrance ramp is now expected to reopen next Tuesday. Then the following Tuesday, June 13th, M-DOT says 8 Mile Road and Whitmore Lake Road traffic will be placed on the newly reconstructed roundabouts. (JM)