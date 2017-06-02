Groups File Second Request To Pull Rover Pipeline Permit

Citizens’ groups in Ohio and Michigan have now requested that a second federal agency revoke a permit for the ET Rover Pipeline, which is being installed through Livingston County.



On Thursday, environmental groups representing residents in Michigan and Ohio issued a formal request to the Army Corps of Engineers to revoke its blanket permit for construction of the Rover gas pipeline. If completed, the 42-inch-diameter Rover pipeline would carry 3.25 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day from shale formations in Pennsylvania and West Virginia across Ohio and into Michigan, where it would cross Lenawee, Washtenaw and Livingston counties before joining the Vector pipeline near Fowlerville.



In a letter filed with the Buffalo District of the Army Corps of Engineers, Terry Lodge, an attorney acting on behalf of three groups --Michigan Residents Against the ET Rover Pipeline, the Ohio-based Fresh Water Accountability Project, and the Sierra Club-- urged the Corps to withdraw its blanket permit for Rover contractors to use a drilling practice known as horizontal directional drilling they contend has severely damaged wetlands in Ohio, and instead require site-by-site drilling permits.



The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) last month ordered Rover to suspend all such drilling, but the groups say Michigan residents fear that if it resumes, a similar tragedy could happen at Rover’s planned crossing of Portage Creek, which empties into Portage Lake and then into the Huron River. Putnam Township resident Clifford Rowley, expressed hope that the Army Corps of Engineers will approve Thursday’s request, noting that, "While FERC may have temporarily suspended some pipeline construction, the Corp of Engineers has the responsibility to avoid adverse environmental impacts. We hope that they will recognize the pattern of repeated violations, the scale of destruction, and the stunning dismissal of state authority as a unique set of circumstances that must be met with firm clear action."



Thursday’s letter comes just one week after two of its parties --Michigan Residents Against the ET Rover Pipeline and the Fresh Water Accountability Project-- filed a motion with FERC calling on the agency to withdraw its permit for the project. FERC has yet to rule on that motion. (JK)