Howell American Legion Asks Public To Help Recover Stolen Flags

June 2, 2017

A local veterans group is asking for the public’s help to recover flags that were stolen over the Memorial Day weekend.



The American Legion Devereaux Post 141in Howell says that several of the 65 American flags they put out along Grand River Avenue for Monday’s parade were taken. Because the flags were purchased with grant money that can’t easily be replaced, they decided to make the public aware so if the flags show up in someone’s yard, or if their kids all of a sudden have flags they didn't have before, they might recover them.



A similar theft of flags also occurred last November when the flags were put up for Veterans Day. Legion officials ask that anyone who may have the flags in their possession consider returning them to the patio at the post on Grand Rover and M-59 so they can continue to be used to honor area service members. (JK)