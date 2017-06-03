Religious School Loses Appeal In Lawsuit Against Genoa Township

A local religious school has lost its appeal in a legal fight against Genoa Township.



Livingston Christian Schools filed suit in 2015 against the township for its refusal to grant a special use permit that would have allowed the school to relocate to the Brighton Church of the Nazarene. The board cited traffic concerns, the school’s failure to follow the proper approval process and incompatibility with the township master plan. Despite claiming the denial violated their rights under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (RLUIPA), LCS saw the case tossed out of court after a federal judge ruled the claims had no merit.



The school appealed that to the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati, which heard oral arguments in the case in April and issued an opinion Friday affirming the judgment of the U.S. District Court. Howell Attorney Roger Myers has been representing Livingston Christian Schools. First Liberty Institute has since joined the legal team to handle the appellate matters and brought in Washington D.C.-based Covington & Burling to be lead counsel.



The school has argued that the township’s denial of the permit placed a “substantial burden” on their ability to operate, which would be a violation of the federal statute. They further argued that the Pinckney location they had been occupying was no longer tenable for a variety of reasons, including finances and enrollment. The township has called the school’s claims, “unreasonable and groundless” and alleges the school contradicted itself by originally claiming the move to Brighton was necessitated by growing enrollment that required a larger space, but then later said the move was necessitated by “financial challenges” and the new location was needed to spur enrollment growth. First Liberty is a non-profit legal organization that deals with religious freedom and First Amendment lawsuits. Deputy General Counsel Jeremy Dys tells WHMI it’s a shocking decision and it cannot be allowed to stand. He says the next step will be to ask for a review by the full court of the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals. It can either grant or decline review. A final step would be to petition to have the U.S Supreme Court hear the appeal.



When the permit was denied, there was an oucry from officials and parents from both LCS and Light of the World Academy (LOTWA) , a formerly private religious-based Montessori school that obtained authorization to re-open as a public charter school. The academy planned to move into the old LCS facility once that school moved to Brighton Church of the Nazarene.



The recent opinion states LCS was not substantially burdened within the meaning of the RLUIPA. It says no credence should be given to any argument that LCS faces a substantial burden because LOTWA now occupies the Pinckney property, this preventing LCS from returning. It says any argument would have no merit because LCS leased the building only after the special use permit application was denied and litigation commenced. LOTWA purchased the building last year. The opinion states the fact LCS cannot use the property is due to its own actions and the evidence about the Academy’s decision to become a publicly funded charter school is insufficient because it does not explain the reason for LCS’s financial difficulties. It was also noted that LOTWA became a charter school because it was having a difficult time keeping enrollment numbers up at a tuition based school.



Former board member Todd Smith says he is glad to see the township has been vindicated and did not bow to special interest pressures brought by Buddy Moorehouse and the church, and it was the correct decision for the residents of Genoa Township.



Buddy Moorehouse told WHMI he’s “just a guy who writes blogs” and claims to have no connection to the case or church, other than when LOTWA was involved. His wife, Kathy Moorehouse, is director of the Academy and his daughter attends school there. He also works as Vice President of Communications for the Michigan Association of Public School Academies (MAPSA). He is a guest blogger on the Livingston Post and says he worked really hard to try and get Smith, board member Linda Rowell and former Supervisor Gary McCririe kicked off the board, saying he thought they were terrible board members. All three voted to deny the Church’s permit application. Moorehouse, who is not a Genoa Township resident, says LCS was a big issue in the election and voters clearly made their voices known. Both Rowell and Smith were voted off the board last November while McCririe retired.



The full court opinion and press release from First Liberty Institute are attached. (JM)