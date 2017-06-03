Rock The Block Returns To Downtown Howell Wednesday Night

June 3, 2017

A celebration of music and the local food scene will return to downtown Howell this week.



Rock the Block is back on Wednesday, marking the first of three events that highlight local music of varying genres and “best bites” which are samples of the best of the local food scene. Each will take place on the first Wednesday of the month in June, July and August.



Wednesday’s Rock the Block lineup will feature an American rustbelt band, a local singer/songwriter, working class pop and rock band as well as a classic rock/Irish Celtic band. The music will be in four different locations, two run from 6 to 8pm and two from 7 to 9pm.



Best Bites on the Block will be available at each location. Those wishing to purchase wristbands can do so either in advance for a discounted price or at the event locations. Details are available through the link. (JM)