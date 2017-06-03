Neighbors Start Go Fund Me Account For Man Who Lost Everything In Fire

June 3, 2017

Friends and neighbors have started a Go Fund Me site to help a local man who lost everything in a fire Monday, including his pet pig.



The Howell Area Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on Fisk Road around 8:45pm Monday. Chief Andy Pless says on arrival, they found a 20 by 40 foot garage-type structure fully involved in fire. He says the building was about 600 feet off the road and there was a delay in reporting the fire as the owner attempted to extinguish before calling 911. The cause of the fire is believed to be from a faulty solar power system that was providing power to the structure. The official cause is undetermined due to the complete loss of the building. Pless says it was not insured and was being used for storage purposes only. The fire was brought under control quickly, however due to the roof collapsing crews were on scene for about an hour putting out hot spots.



People who live nearby reached out to WHMI following the fire to say the neighborhood is a close knit group of people and a man residing in the structure lost everything in the fire, along with his beloved pet pig Penny. They say he kind of lives off the grid and since it technically wasn’t a dwelling, nothing was insured but he lost everything. Friends and neighbors have started a Go Fund Me account to assist Chris O'Neill. They say the goal is to help him re-build and get some of the tools and necessities he needs to live there, as they already have lots of clothes donated to him as well as a new pig.



