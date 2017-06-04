2017 Comprehensive Master Plan Focus Of Joint Meeting

June 4, 2017

Representatives of several Brighton governmental bodies will be in attendance at a joint session next Monday, June 5th.



The Brighton City Council, City Planning Commission and Downtown Development Authority will all be represented at the special meeting. There will be only one item on the agenda: the kickoff of the 2017 Comprehensive Master Plan. Mayor Jim Muzzin tells WHMI that Michigan municipalities are required by the state to update their master plans every five years.



Muzzin considers the Master Plan a blueprint for maintaining the city’s quality of life and proactively addressing future growth and development. The purpose of a Master Plan is to provide a tool for maintaining the prosperity and quality of life of the citizens of the city. Muzzin says the new Master Plan, which will replace the one approved in 2012, will, for the first time, include a Recreation Master Plan for the city.



Once adopted, the Master Plan will be the official policy guide used by city officials to resolve existing and anticipated community development issues, and will specify the goals and objectives of the city toward future growth and development. Muzzin points out that Brighton has undergone many changes since adoption of the previous Master Plan, and the new document will be designed to respond to existing conditions and projected trends to make Brighton a more attractive place to live and work.



The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in council chambers of city hall, and the public is invited to attend. (TT)