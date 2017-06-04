Police Stepping Up Foot Patrols In Brighton This Summer

June 4, 2017

The Brighton City Police Dept. will be increasing foot patrols this summer.



The increased foot patrol presence will take place on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The foot patrols will be assigned to Main Street business fronts, the Imagination Station Playground area, the Mill Pond and the Tridge footbridge.



Chief Bradford adds that “shift” foot patrols will be increased during the week, and the department will again be having bicycle patrols this summer in the downtown area. He says the bicycles are being tuned up and will be ready for use by the 4th of July parade. The bicycle patrols are used during the summer and for home football games in the fall. He says there will be between four and six officers on bicycle patrol this year. The department also is taking applications to add more reserve officers who would be available for duty. (TT)