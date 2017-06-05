Grand River Improvement Project Nearing Completion

A construction project in the busy City of Brighton is in the home stretch.



Today through Wednesday, crews will close off the outside lanes of Grand River and begin adjusting manholes. They will also finish right-of-way rehabilitation behind the curbs and sidewalks, or anywhere they need to add topsoil, clean-up or seed. Department of Public Works Director Marcel Goch tells WHMI if things go well and they get curing time on concrete for the structures, then the final coat of asphalt can begin Wednesday night. Paving work will be done between 8pm and 6am and the hope is to be done early Saturday morning, June 10th. Goch says they did pretty good last week because of the favorable weather and the project is moving along.



Goch says for the most part motorists have been pretty good and really patient but it’s definitely a struggle since there is a lot of traffic going through Brighton. He asks that motorists be patient a little bit longer, especially Monday through Wednesday since it gets a little tight when crews close off the outside lanes. Goch says they appreciate everyone’s time and patience, and it will be nice when the roadway it’s finished.



If all goes as planned, road markings will be applied to the fresh pavement next week. The project contract actually calls for a June 30th finish date, but remaining work will be mostly restoration and minimal impact on traffic. All of the work remains weather dependent. (JM)