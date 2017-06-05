Ceremony Set To Recognize Child Development Graduates

June 5, 2017

A Livingston County educational organization will recognize the achievements of more than two dozen child development students.



According to the group Child Connect for Family Success, the field of early childhood education has relied on the Child Development Associate National Credentialing Program since 1975 to form the foundation of professional development. A reception to formally recognize the 26 Livingston County graduates who recently completed the program will be held at the Howell Opera House this Wednesday, June 7th. It will feature presentations highlighting the success of the program partnerships and the achievements of the candidates in completing their training, which was funded by the Livingston United Way and the Kellogg Family Foundation.



Child Connect officials say the CDA credential reflects a foundational level of knowledge and helps early childhood educators meet current state and national professional requirements. Child Connect for Family Success provided 120 hours of training and onsite observation for the graduates. The organization links child care and family providers with needed services and resources to maximize the early childhood experience. (JK)