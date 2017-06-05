Fire Damages Colasanti's Market In Highland Township

June 5, 2017

A fire has destroyed a greenhouse and a portion of a popular Highland Township market this morning.



A fire this morning has forced the closure of Colasanti’s Market on South Milford Road. Authorities say they received a call around 12:40am about a fire at the market, which includes a gift shop, greenhouse and butcher shop. Upon arrival, firefighters found flames engulfing the greenhouse. It’s believed the fire started in the store’s gift shop and then moved to the greenhouse, which appears to be destroyed. However, the main building is said to have only suffered smoke damage.



Several birds inside the building were reportedly safely removed. There were no injuries reported. Crews from Commerce Township and Milford assisted at the scene. Facebook photo courtesy of Dana Shaw. (JK)