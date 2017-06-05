Former Church Youth Group Volunteer Sentenced To Jail

June 5, 2017

A former youth group leader has been sentenced to jail after a conviction involving a sexual relationship with a teenage boy.



36-year-old Kendra Marie Brown of Howell was ordered to serve nine months in the Livingston County Jail by Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty last week. Brown was convicted on a single count of 4th degree criminal sexual conduct by a jury in April, after acquitting her of three counts of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct.



Brown worked with a youth group at the Centerpointe Nazarene Church in Howell, where she met the then-15-year-old victim in 2015. Prosecutors said Brown eventually manipulated the teen into sex. The boy, who is now 17, testified that he did not say no, but did feel forced throughout the entirety of the relationship. (JK)

