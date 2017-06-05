9th Annual Pink Party Set To Take Over Howell Thursday

June 5, 2017

Downtown Howell will be turning pink later this week for an annual celebration to help fund local cancer research.



This Thursday, June 8th, the city will be taken over by the 9th annual Pink Party. The annual event sells passports to local women, which gives them access to exclusive giveaways and deals at participating downtown retailers for the night. Women who purchase the $25 passports in groups of eight or more will get personally escorted around town by one of the tuxedo-clad men who volunteer for the event. Various forms of entertainment including a flash mob, cardio drumming and Livingston Repurposed fashion show will also take place during the event, which will run from 5 to 10pm, ending with a Queen of the Night contest.



The Pink Party partners with St. Joseph Mercy Health System of Livingston County, with the funds raised designated for a stereotactic biopsy table at the St. Joe Brighton Cancer Center that makes will make the testing process much more comfortable for women, while also providing more detailed results.



Pink Party President Diana Biermann says the Pink Party has raised nearly $180,000 through the years, but still owes $85,000 for the biopsy table. Biermann says that’s why they’re hoping for a bigger then ever turnout Thursday. Details are online through the link below. (JK)