Reward Offered After Thefts At Brighton Area Motorsports Retailer

June 5, 2017

A reward is being offered after a brazen break-in over the weekend and the theft of three motorcycles.



The theft happened just after 3am on Sunday at C&C Sports on Grand River in Genoa Township. Surveillance video shows three young males wearing hoodies using a rock to smash open the front door, run inside and then quickly wheel out three dirt bikes, which they then ride away on. The entire incident took less than a minute.



The store is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the return of the bikes. The theft was reported to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, which is still investigating. The surveillance videos have been posted to Facebook and can be found through the links below;



