Popular Highland Township Market Open After Early Morning Fire

June 5, 2017

A popular Highland Township market is mostly intact after an early morning fire.



It occurred on property that includes Colasanti’s Market on South Milford Road, according to Highland Township Fire Chief Ken Chapman. He tells WHMI says they received a call around 12:49am about a fire at the address, which includes the market, a gift shop and a greenhouse. Fire departments from Milford, White Lake, Commerce and North Oakland assisted with fighting the fire.



It’s believed the fire started in the Casa d’Amici gift shop, which was destroyed, and then moved to the English Gardens greenhouse, which suffered moderate damage. However, several birds inside the greenhouse were rescued and are fine. There were no injuries reported from the fire, which took about three hours to get under control. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Colasanti’s, meanwhile, is open today after an inspection visit from the Oakland County Health Department. (AS/JK)