Howell School Board Honors Art Students For Shoe Contest Success

June 6, 2017

Howell’s Board of Education recognized the High School’s Advanced Digital Imaging Class for their successful efforts.



Earlier this year, Mr. Mozdzierz’s Advanced Digital Imaging Class submitted their shoe designs for the 2017 Vans Custom Culture Art Competition. The competition featured over 3000 designs submitted from all 50 states. Howell High School was the only school in the state of Michigan to make it into the top 50. Students needed to create four different designs for categories in sports, art, music, and local flavor. At Monday’s board meeting, each student was presented with a certificate for their accomplishment.



Mozdzierz’s class used what he refers to as a “revolutionary 3-D design”, created with a 3-D printer pen. Although his class didn’t win the competition, he feels as though it won’t take long for Vans to start using their 3-D design method. (DF)