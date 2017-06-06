Brighton Twp. Officials Review Updates To Capital Improvement Plan

June 6, 2017

Documents used to plan and spur economic well-being in Brighton Township are under review by the municipality’s governing bodies.



Members of the township’s Board of Trustees and Planning Commission took part in a joint meeting Monday to discuss the updated version of their Capital Improvement Plan, or CIP. The township’s CIP was adopted in 2009, but has been a work in progress the last two years as officials sought to revise it taking the last eight years into account. The CIP serves as a planning tool and is used to earmark funds in order to address expenditures during the budget process.



Township Manager Brian Vick shared the most significant components of the updated plan, which included road improvements, water main infrastructure installation, and the establishment of an asset management plan for the township’s Sanitary Sewer System. The system has been under fire in recent years by residents who claim they’re being overcharged on assessment fees. During Vick’s presentation, he focused on the financial improvement of the system’s fund rather than residents’ allegations. Vick says that aspect is just one of the high points that are noteworthy in the CIP.



Vick says overall, it’s a “positive document”, noting strides the township has made specifically in the last five to six years. He feels the municipality has taken “major steps” with infrastructure improvements, investments into the township’s road system, and improvements made with the financial condition of their Sanitary Sewer System fund. The system was built in 2003 based on projections that indicated a user increase; however growth stagnated after the recession, making it the “most challenging problem facing the township”. When the CIP was written in 2009, Vick say the situation was much more serious. Now, he believes “everything is trending in the right direction”.



After hearing Vick’s report, planning commissioners chose to take time to review the document amongst themselves and at their meeting next week before recommending it to the Board of Trustees for approval. Though a public hearing for the plan has not been held yet, residents have already voiced concerns about what they say is a lack of community input and the need for an additional audit of township expenditures. During the meeting, Trustee Sam Theis stated that the township already has an independent audit annually, but the auditing firm was called into question by residents claiming it’s not removed from bias based on campaign contributions. (DK)