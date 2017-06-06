Brighton To Get New Comprehensive Master Plan

June 6, 2017

Last adopted in 2012, Brighton’s Master Plan badly needs updating, and city officials were told about the process at a joint meeting Monday night.



Hosted by the City Planning Commission, the meeting also included the City Council and Downtown Development Authority. The Detroit firm of Giffels-Webster will be the city’s planning consultants on the effort. Representatives Rodney Arroyo and Jill Bahm said a master plan provides information that is vital in order for the City Council, Planning Commission and DDA to plan for the future with the proper information. This includes making decisions on planning and zoning, and possessing the proper and current data on what city residents and local officials want to maintain and enhance their quality of life and the direction they want the community to go regarding future development.



Partner Rodney Arroyo says after the base maps have been prepared and the website and Facebook page established, the next step will be to analyze the existing data and start the downtown needs assessment. Local officials were told that while the city’s population has increased 3% since 1990 to about 7,700 residents, the median age has also increased, like most other communities in Michigan. The consultants said Brighton is a very educated community, with 26% of its residents being college graduates.



Arroyo says residents will be asked to complete surveys on what they like about Brighton, and also what they don’t like, or would like to see in the community. The survey, which will officially begin today, can be completed online, and can be found through the link below.



In September, after all the date has been collected and analyzed, an open house will be held at which there will be various stations, divided by topic. Next spring, a public hearing will be held, followed soon after with adoption by the City Council. (TT)

