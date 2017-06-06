Lyon Township Getting Two New Ballfields In Atchison Park

The Lyon Township Board met Monday night and held a lengthy discussion on a partnership to construct two ball fields on the James F. Atchison Memorial Park property.



Lyon Township and the South Lyon Junior League, a non-profit youth recreation organization, are coming together to fund the project as fields currently utilized are nearing capacity. All board members were in favor of the project and felt it would be a beneficial endeavor for the community, saying the need is definitely there. A joint agreement is being finalized with each party contributing to the estimated $180,000 cost. The township would maintain ownership and control of the new ball fields, with a use agreement to be worked out with the League.



Supervisor John Dolan tells WHMI it’s a quality project and they’re looking forward to it, adding the fields will be well used. He says they’ve got a lot of great things going on and the partnership with the League is basically like getting a grant.



League officials have been busy obtaining cost estimates and bids on different portions of the project, which would feature two baseball fields with an irrigation system. The park is located behind the Lyon Township Municipal Center, off Grand River, and able to handle an increase in traffic. The fields will be on a hill behind the fire station. Since games draw families, friends and relatives; one board member commented various park amenities could be enjoyed by those who might not necessarily be as into the sport as others. The ball fields could also have tournament potential, bringing in additional visitors and revenue into the community.



Conversation during the meeting focused on preliminary project plans, costs, and contract terms. Both board members and league officials expressed a desire to not scrimp on the project but build something that will last and benefit the community. As proposed, two ball fields would be constructed, along with an irrigation system. It was noted bathrooms currently on site at the park are in working order. A concession stand is also on the property and could prove to be a beneficial fundraising tool.



Some minor language revisions from the township attorney will be worked into the contract agreement with the league and the parties will then sign off. (JM)