Fentown Township Girl Recovering After Being Struck By Boat

June 6, 2017

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident over the weekend in which a 12-year-old Fenton Township girl was struck by a speedboat while she swam in Lake Ponemah.



Witnesses say that the speedboat which hit Cora Rae Thomas Sunday night did not stop. The incident happened at about 8:45pm just north of the DNR public launch. Thomas, who continues to recover at Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, had to undergo surgery to repair tendons and to hold bones together for what appeared to be two large lacerations of her foot. The Tri-County Times reports that marine patrol deputies were observed cruising slowing around Lake Ponemah and Squaw Lake shining spotlights along the shoreline for several hours in search of the boat, which was eventually located.



Meanwhile a gofundme page has been set up to assist with Thomas’ medical bills. You’ll find that link below. Her mother says that the tendons to four of her toes were severed in the accident and doctors say she has permanently lost feeling in the right side of her foot, but should be able to walk eventually. However, the concern now is with infection. (JK)