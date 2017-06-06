Date Set For Annual School Supply Drive

June 6, 2017

Organizers of an annual campaign are hoping generous residents will spend some time this summer to help make school in the fall easier for families in need.



The Livingston Educational Service Agency has set the date for its annual Backpacks for Kids campaign. Now in its 16th year, it will take place on Thursday, August 17th with the goal of providing Livingston County students whose families are experiencing financial difficulties school supplies at no cost. Individuals, local businesses, and community groups came together last year to provide over 1,000 backpacks full of various school supplies.



A complete list of donation sites is available online through the link below. Backpacks and supplies will be collected up until the distribution event, which will also be the same day LESA’s Connect for Kids event takes place. Organizers also plan events throughout the summer to help support the collection drive. (JK)