FBI Agent From South Lyon Finalist For “Oscars” Of Government Service

June 6, 2017

A South Lyon resident has been named as a finalist for an award dubbed the “Oscars” of governmental service.



Bryan Drake is an FBI special agent who headed up a team that investigated and prosecuted Dr. Farid Fata for giving false diagnoses and unnecessary cancer treatments to hundreds of patients so as to collect millions in payments from Medicare. He and three of his colleagues; HHS Inspector General Special Agent Abhijit Dixit, Department of Justice attorney Catherine Kuo Dick and IRS Special Agent Kevin Nalu, were all named as finalists for the Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Homeland Security and Law Enforcement Medal. The award honors members of the federal government workforce, highlighting the work of employees making significant contributions to the governance of the United States.



The group led by Special Agent Drake, known as the Detroit Medicare Fraud Strike Force, worked to gather evidence against Dr. Fata, who eventually pled guilty to charges of health care fraud, conspiring to pay and receive kickbacks and money laundering. In 2015 he was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison. Award recipients are chosen from the field of finalists by a selection committee comprised of national leaders representing government, business, entertainment, media and the non-profit community.



The winners will be announced at a black-tie gala in the early fall. (JK)