Final Two Survivors Of Fatal Crash Released From Hospital

June 6, 2017

The last two of three survivors of a crash that killed five people Livingston County last month have been released from the hospital.



Michigan State Police say 22-year-old Matthew Carrier and a passenger, 23-year-old Kyle Lixie, both of Fenton, are out of the hospital as of today. 39-year-old Oakland County resident Albert Boswell went home last month. Investigators say Carrier ignored a stop sign May 9th as he traveled south on Argentine Road in Oceola Township and smashed into Boswell's vehicle as it traveled eastbound on M-59. Charges have yet to be filed in the case. Two people in Carrier's vehicle died. Three people in the vehicle driven by Boswell died, including a probation agent who had been honored at a Corrections Department banquet earlier that night.



Police say alcohol was a factor with social media postings by Carrier’s mother indicating her son was had been drinking. The secretary of state office says neither Carrier nor Boswell had a valid driver's license. Carrier’s license was suspended for unpaid traffic tickets, although he had past citations for careless driving and operating while impaired by liquor. Boswell’s license had been expired since 2002 due to prior alcohol-related incidents, but officials say he was in the process of getting a new license, but still needed to take a road skills test. (JK)