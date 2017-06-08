Vaupel: Budget Will Be Done This Month Despite Teacher Pension Impasse

June 8, 2017

A local representative doesn’t believe an impasse over teacher pension reform will prevent the state budget from being passed this month.



State Representative Hank Vaupel of Handy Township said he believes the House and Senate will finish up in the next couple days and then attempt to reconcile their budgets with Governor Rick Snyder’s. One of the major hold-ups between the Governor’s office and GOP legislative leaders, however, is an issue regarding teacher pension reform. The current plan, which Snyder supports, would continue a mix of guaranteed pension and a 401(k). Vaupel said that this way is underfunded to the tune of about $29-billion and growing almost daily. He said there were a variety of reasons for this, like incorrect assumptions on what financials will be, along with people living longer and retiring earlier.



The current budget proposal is $475 million less than what Snyder has proposed, with that money earmarked for closing the teacher pension system to new hires. Vaupel continued by saying that he believes the reform is a matter of whether it happens now, or whether they continue to let the debt grow and hope that future generations can handle it. However, both the House and Senate fiscal agencies project the plan to close the system will cost more than $46 billion over 40 years, with Democrats saying that money would be better used for schools and roads.



The state’s budget isn’t due until October 1st, but the governor has made an effort while in office to pass it before school’s budgets are due, which is generally July 1st. Michigan’s budget has been in passed in June the past 6 years. (MK/JK)