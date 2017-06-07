Rock The Block Returns To Downtown Howell Tonight

June 7, 2017

The first event in a monthly series kicks off tonight in downtown Howell.



Rock the Block is a music and foodie festival presented on the first Wednesday of the month in June, July and August. The summer series will feature live bands playing throughout downtown along with opportunities to sample food from local restaurants known as 'Best Bites on the Block' food samples. The festival is family-friendly and will feature a variety of free musical genres throughout the downtown district from 6 to 9pm tonight at businesses and street corners throughout town.



Howell Downtown Development Authority Director Cathleen Edgerly says this summer will be rockin downtown this week, noting Food Truck Tuesdays, Rock the Block and the Pink Party Thursday. She says past food truck rallies have been embraced so well by the community, the Howell DDA place making team decided to bring a couple food trucks in front of the historic courthouse the first Tuesday of the month from 11am to 2pm. Food Truck Tuesdays run through the first week of October.



Meanwhile for more information and to stay up to date on the Best Bites participants as well as featured music, visit www.RocktheBlockHowell.org. Wristbands for the food samples can be purchased at the event or online. (JM)