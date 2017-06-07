Lyon Township Among Sites Being Explored By Foxconn For New Factory

June 7, 2017

The Taiwanese company that manufactures Apple’s iPhone is likely to build a U.S factory but continues to scout locations including one in Lyon Township.



Foxconn builds electronic devices for companies including Apple and Samsung. The production building in China is where most of the world's iPhones and iPads are assembled. In January, CEO and Chairman Terry Gou said his company was planning to invest $7 (B) billion in a new U.S. display factory. Reports indicate Foxconn is considering building a manufacturing plant for the assembly of liquid crystal display screens for the automotive, aviation and defenses industries. An article in Crain’s Detroit Business says sources familiar with discussions have learned two Oakland County sites are being considered. The Lyon Township site totals 515-acres and is owned by construction giant Walbridge-Aldinger. The other site is in Pontiac and totals 154-acres owned by a realty group.



Lyon Township officials declined to speculate on the topic as they are not involved in discussions. A request for comment has been placed with Walbridge-Aldinger. Other states reportedly under consideration include Arizona and Florida.



Meanwhile, Foxconn is replacing tens of thousands of factory workers with more-efficient robots. The company announced a three-part plan to fully automate its factories and replace human workers with robots. It hopes to achieve 30% automation by 2020. The manufacturing giant has already deployed over 40,000 of its Foxbots, the industrial robots it has developed in-house. Foxconn has the capability to produce 10,000 Foxbots annually to replace human labor. (JM)