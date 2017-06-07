Free Fishing Weekend This Weekend

June 7, 2017

This weekend is a great opportunity to get out on the lakes and experience all that fishing has to offer.



It’s free fishing weekend across the state this June 10th and 11th thanks to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Twice a year the DNR allows residents to cast lines from the shore or their boats without the need of a fishing license. State Representative Hank Vaupel of Handy Township said this goes in conjunction with preparation for Father’s Day coming up later this month. He said hopefully there will be a lot of young people out there participating and seeing why so many others enjoy this relaxing leisure sport.



While the license requirement is waived, all environmental rules and regulations, including limits, still apply. More information on Free Fishing Weekend and a list of activities and related events across the state can be found online through the link below. (MK)