Student Success and Transformation Found Through Fowlerville Schools' Peer Support Program

June 8, 2017

Accreditation is the next step for a program focused on kids helping kids at Fowlerville Community Schools.



The district’s Peer to Peer Support program, or Links, partners general education students with students who face some type of disability The program was designed to increase socialization and independence opportunities for students with Autism Spectrum Disorder.



Program Consultant Denise Wood says there have been many success stories in which students with ASD benefit from the program academically and socially. The district now has Links in every single building from pre-school through the high school level, and even offers it as an elective course for junior high. Wood says the program’s success is built on “the power of peers”. She notes that special education teachers were offering all the tools needed to students with disabilities to help them be successful, but that something was still missing. After pairing a particular student with a peer supporter, Wood says it was clear that “kids learn best from other kids”. She says peer supporters help the student they’re linked with engage in school, which leads to involvement in the community and activities outside of school.



Wood is looking to achieve accreditation for the program at the high school level so that it may be approved for the course catalog. The program is currently only offered at the high school as an independent study. Becoming accredited will require approval from the Board of Education, which Wood says is the program’s next step. Students who serve as supporters in Links can benefit from the accredited program by receiving college scholarships based on their participation. More than that, Wood sees the real benefit as a transformation in both the program’s support students and the students receiving the support. Wood says if that’s not the power of peer support, she doesn’t know what is. (DK)

