Howell Man Injured In Macomb County Trench Collapse

June 7, 2017

A Howell man is hospitalized after being seriously injured in a trench collapse in Macomb County Tuesday.



Warren firefighters were called out shortly before 8pm to the scene of a man trapped in a trench at the site of a former bowling alley along Van Dyke Road. The construction worker, a 37-year-old man from Howell, was removed after about an hour and a half and taken by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak. Warren Mayor Jim Fouts says the man is in serious condition from the impact of the clay and that firefighters had to dig with their bare hands to extract him.



The man, who worked for Howell-based Jay's Excavating, was reportedly in the process of connecting a sewer drain to a city drain at the time of the collapse. However, reports from the scene indicate he was not using a metal trench box, designed to prevent a collapse. The incident will be investigated by workplace safety regulators. (JK)