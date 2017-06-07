Water Main Break In Hamburg Township

June 7, 2017

A water main break this morning in Hamburg Township has forced officials to shut off water service to customers along a stretch of M-36.



Livingston County Water Authority officials say the break is along M-36, west of Spicer Road, on the property of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. The cause is unclear as of now, although it could be a service lead or a coupling, officials should know the cause of the break by the end of the day. However, efforts to repair the break will force the shutdown of service from Spicer Road, west along M-36 to the Hamburg Township Fire Department on Veterans Memorial Drive. The closure could be in effect until 4pm while the Water Tap Inc. crew works to repair the break. Officials say once it is repaired, they will then have to institute a 72-hour boil water advisory.



