Longtime Director Of Howell Nature Center Announces Retirement

June 7, 2017

The longtime head of the Howell Nature Center has announced he will be stepping down at the end of the year.



Dick Grant marked his 39th year with the organization last week, but says he will officially retire December 31st. The Reverend Julie Delezenne, who heads up the Howell Nature Center board of Directors, says that when Grant started in 1978, they logged about 300 visitors. By last year, there were 50,000 visitors to the 280 acre center, owned by the Presbytery of Detroit, which purchased it in 1963 with the idea of using it as a small retreat center.



Under his tenure, the Environmental Education program began in 1982 to bring wildlife education to children, followed two years later by the Wildlife Rehabilitation program, which now cares for approximately 3,000 wild animals each year. In 1985, the center opened the High Adventure Program, building children’s confidence through activities such as zip tours, climbing walls and rope tours. The center also hosts both day and overnight camp programs, which have grown to include six lodges that can sleep nearly 230 people.



Grant, who will be a guest Sunday at 8:30am on Viewpoint, says he and his wife may retire up north, but that he would also like to do some consulting work to stay active. (JK)