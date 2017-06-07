Scam Call Leads To Emergency Police Response

June 7, 2017

A report of a barricaded gunman Tuesday turned out to be a scam in the Hamburg Township area.



A couple living in the area of Swarthout and Richardson roads received a call from someone claiming to be a Washington State police officer. The scammer told the couple there was a warrant out for the husbands arrest and needed a sum of $1,500 dollars. When the couple did not send the full amount to the caller, police say the person on the phone then called Livingston County 911 Central Dispatch and made a false report of domestic violence in the couple’s home and that the husband was armed.



After officers arrived on the scene it took approximately 15 minutes to get the couple to exit their home without further incident. As the couple was explaining what had happened, the suspect called again at which point they handed the phone to one of the officers. The caller then hung up. Hamburg detectives are now working with the couple to catch the scammer.



Authorities advise that anyone receiving such a call should contact their local police department and remind residents that law enforcement agencies never demand payment by phone for warrants or bonds. (AS)