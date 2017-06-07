Brighton, Howell & Hartland Meijer Stores To Offer Grocery Delivery Services

June 7, 2017

Three local grocery stores will be offering home-delivery service soon as part of a growing trend.



Grand Rapids-based supermarket chain Meijer announced that it will be adding home delivery this month to customers in more suburbs, including Brighton, Hartland, Howell, and Ann Arbor. Meijer started offering the service in Southeast Michigan in September and officials say the growing trend is changing the way people shop in the Midwest.



Meijer uses the company Shipt to provide the delivery service of about 55,000 items including groceries and smaller household goods. It also uses Instacart. While the delivery services offer convenience for customers, they also provide full and part time jobs for those who sign up as shoppers to deliver the groceries. The expanded grocery service will be offered to the additional communities on June 22nd. Meijer Photo. (JM)