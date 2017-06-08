Hartland Township Breaks Ground On Improvements For Two Parks

The Hartland Township Board of Trustees have broken ground and celebrated a new beginning to making long awaited improvements at two local parks.



The implementation of Phase Two of the Park Improvement Plan for Heritage and Settler’s Parks occurred on Tuesday. The first part of the phase will see the construction of new pavilions and restrooms at the parks. In spring 2018 they will build two new playscapes for children. Hartland Township Communications Director Jean MacLeod said she believes that one added benefit to the project will be a boost to local businesses, especially around Heritage. She said many of the local stores have a lot to offer the parents, kids, and teams that use the parks, by being places where they can eat, shop, and pick up supplies.



MacLeod said that it’s been 12 years since the parks had been first dedicated, and while improvements have been discussed many times since then, budget concerns always caused them to be put on hold. She said that over the past few years the township has been able to save enough money for this project specifically, and won’t need to ask for or require additional funding from taxpayers.



The project cost for improvements to both parks is just over $1.3-million. Portions of Heritage and Settler’s Parks that are not directly being improved upon will remain open through construction. (MK)