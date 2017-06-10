Howell Middle School Students Complete Salmon In The Classroom Project

June 10, 2017

A program that helps teach about salmon and how the environment and various factors affect them has been completed by local students.



Students from Kristie Hannon’s 8th grade science classes at Highlander Way Middle School in Howell recently took a field trip to release the chinook salmon they helped raise beginning in November out into a tributary of the Great Lakes. As part of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Salmon in the Classroom project, Hannon received fertilized eggs that her students helped hatch and care for throughout the year. Over their time caring for the young salmon, students learned about sport fishing, invasive species in the Great Lakes, and about water quality from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.



Highlander Way was one of approximately 200 schools in the state to take part in the Salmon in the Classroom program this year. This is the 4th time that Hannon’s science classes have participated. (MK)