One Suspect In Local Credit Card Thefts Arraigned, Other Remains At Large

June 11, 2017

An Ohio woman facing charges connected to credit card thefts from adult care and rehab facilities in Livingston County has been arraigned.



A warrant was canceled Wednesday for 25-year-old Ieasha Jate Williams, who was arraigned in 53rd District Court on four counts of illegal use of a stolen financial transaction device. Williams’ bond was set at $250,000 cash/surety and she was lodged in the Livingston County Jail. Williams and 30-year-old Kyiona Renee Coley, both of Toledo, Ohio, are facing charges connected to credit card thefts that affected three healthcare facilities in Livingston County within a 10-day period in February. Williams is due back in court June 20th for a probable cause conference. A warrant authorized for Coley in May remains active, according to court records. Coley is charged as a habitual offender, and faces one count of larceny from a building and five counts of stealing/retaining a stolen financial transaction device. One of the facilities affected by the thefts, The Willows assisted living center in Howell, captured the suspects through video surveillance entering the building on the afternoon of February 10th. One of the suspects, wearing a scrub-style shirt similar to what healthcare workers typically wear, is said to have entered the office of staff and stole numerous credit cards. The other suspect waited in a vehicle outside. The stolen cards were used shortly after in Howell and Ann Arbor. After releasing the surveillance photo, one of the women was reportedly identified by a witness to a theft that occurred in Monroe County. Authorities say the two have been seen on surveillance video in other parts of the state and in Indiana and Ohio, also targeting similar facilities.

