Oak Grove Road To Close At Railroad Crossing For Repairs Next Week

June 11, 2017

A railroad crossing in Cohoctah Township is slated for repairs next week.



Oak Grove Road will be closed at the railroad crossing a quarter-mile east of Preston Road starting Monday. The grade crossing is being repaired by the Great lakes Central Railroad Authority and the work will last through Saturday.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that signs will be placed near the crossing in advance of the start date to notify motorists of the upcoming closure. Detour signs will be posted via Preston Road and Allen Road.



The project is weather dependent. (JM)