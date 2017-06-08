Weekend Lane Closure On Northbound US-23 To Bring Delays

Delays can be expected on northbound US-23 in the Whitmore Lake area this weekend.



The Michigan Department of Transportation advises that there will be a continuous single lane closure on northbound US-23 between Barker Road and M-14 for concrete patch work. The lane closure will start at 9pm this Friday and continue through 7am on Monday.



M-DOT says back-ups are anticipated with the closure and motorists should plan extra time and watch for traffic slowdowns when traveling through the area this weekend. (JM)