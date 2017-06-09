K9 Heroes To Be Laid To Rest In Michigan War Dog Memorial

June 9, 2017

Military burials are planned this weekend and next in Lyon Township for a K9 warrior and a dedicated partner.



Michigan War Dog Spaulding with the US Army will be interred on Saturday at noon with full military honors at the Michigan War Dog Memorial on Milford Road. The public is encouraged to attend to support his handler, Sergeant Lee McCoy, and show respect and honor for his service to the country.



Another burial will be held next weekend to honor K9 Axe for his service to the community. Memorial President Phil Weitlauf says last Thursday he has received a call from the Southfield Police Department informing him it was the "End of Watch" for K9 Axe on June 1st. He says Officer Raby requested a full police honor burial for his partner of many years. K9 Axe’s interment will take place next Saturday, June 17th at noon.



More information is available in the link provided. (JM)