Two Rough Green Oak Roads To Receive Graveling, Improvements

June 8, 2017

Two of Green Oak Township’s rougher roads are about to get some tender loving care.



Over the past couple of years, the paving of Rushton Road has caused 12-Mile Road on the detour path to take a beating. Township Supervisor Mark St. Charles said he has been working with the Livingston County Road Commission on addressing the matter. He said that 12-Mile Road, even before the detour, was a pretty bad road, likening portions of it to a minefield. He couldn’t recall a time in time as supervisor that it had received a graveling, and that the time was now right to give the residents who live off it some relief.



At Wednesday night’s meeting of the Board of Trustees, St. Charles laid out a proposal by the Road Commission where if the township paid for the gravel and trucking of it, the commission would lay it down and do needed drainage and ditching work. The Board approved it, 4-0, with 3 members absent from the meeting. This project will include similar improvements to nearby Peer Road at a cost not-to-exceed $160,000. St. Charles said the money is coming from the township’s 407 Fund, and not the road millage. The 407 Fund is supported fully by the general fund and the money they put into it when they have a balance. St. Charles said this will virtually deplete the fund, but it is for projects like this that they put the money away for.



Board members present could not think of two better roads that didn’t have plans for improvements already in the works than 12 Mile and Peer. (MK)