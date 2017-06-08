Pinckney Mom Bound Over For Trial On Child Abuse Charges

June 8, 2017

A local woman said to be employed at a domestic violence shelter is headed to trial on charges alleging she beat her son with a belt.



28-year-old Ashley Nicole Bell of Pinckney was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court Wednesday on charges of 3rd degree child abuse and domestic violence. The charges stem from an incident in which Bell allegedly beat her 9-year-old son with a leather belt until it broke after becoming angry with him. A report of the incident was made by a family member and received by Pinckney Police May 25th, although the incident occurred several days prior.



Authorities say Bell told officers she worked at a domestic violence shelter in Washtenaw County and also volunteered there as an advocate. Future court dates for Bell have not been set at this time. (DK)