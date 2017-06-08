New Leak In Hamburg Water Main Forces Shutoff

UPDATE 3:17pm:



Water has been turned back on. Officials say it was a tap to the water main that had failed. The precautionary boil water advisory will be extended 24 hours. This is only for users who are connected to the water system.





Another break in a Hamburg Township water main has forced officials to shut off water service along a stretch of M-36.



Livingston County Water Authority officials say the new leak is near the break they repaired Wednesday along M-36, west of Spicer Road. It’s located on the property of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. It’s thought to be due to what’s known as a “water hammer” which occurs when a valve closes suddenly at an end of a pipeline system, allowing a pressure wave in the pipe.



Crews are again fixing the leak, but because the water has again been shut off, officials will have to extend the precautionary boil water advisory by an additional 24 hours. A water sample will again be immediately after service is restored, followed every 24 hours until authorities can lift the advisory. (JK)