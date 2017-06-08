Drivers Hospitalized After Two-Vehicle Crash On Grand River

June 8, 2017

Two people were hospitalized following a serious crash in Genoa Township this morning.



The crash involved two vehicles shortly after 9am on Grand River near Eckles Road. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says preliminary investigation indicates a 32-year-old Bruce Township resident driving a Chevy Equinox was heading east on Grand River when it rear ended a Ford Explorer, driven by a 59-year-old Howell resident. As a result of the impact, the Chevy Equinox left the roadway and struck a utility pole.



The driver was transported to the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor and was last listed in critical condition. The driver of the Ford Explorer was transported to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor and is listed in serious condition.



The Sheriff’s Office says drugs and speed appear to be factors. Grand River was closed for approximately two hours and the investigation continues. (JM)