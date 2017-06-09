Grand River Paving Almost Done In Brighton

June 9, 2017

Paving operations are moving right along on Grand River in the City of Brighton.



The City advises that weather permitting, the contractor is hopeful that the final coat of asphalt will be finished by Saturday morning. Work is continuing during the evening and overnight hours, between 8pm and 6am, but officials say an additional few hours may be needed Saturday morning to complete all of the asphalt work. Pavement striping will take place immediately after the final course has been laid with special markings being placed the next week.



While the contract finish date is June 30th, the contractor is ahead of schedule with the possibility of being finished by next Saturday, June 17th. Weekly progress updates will be posted on the City of Brighton Facebook page and on the City's website. (JM/JK)