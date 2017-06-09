Stolen Motorcycles Recovered, Detectives Identify Persons Of Interest

June 9, 2017

Several persons of interest have been identified in connection with a brazen theft of three motorcycles from a local business.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a break-in at C & C Sports located on West Grand River in Brighton Township on June 4th at approximately 3:10am. Investigation revealed that a large rock had been thrown through the front entrance and three male suspects made entry. The suspects proceeded to steal three off-road style motorcycles from the showroom. The incident was caught on the store video surveillance system.



On June 5th, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau received information about a possible location of the stolen motorcycles. Detectives responded to the location and recovered the three stolen motorcycles. The Detective Bureau has since identified several persons of interest in the crime; however the incident is still under investigation.



The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in obtaining additional information. Anyone with any information about the crime is encouraged to contact Detective Marc King at 517-540-7953 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. (JM)