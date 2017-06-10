DIA Art Talk Coming To Downtown Brighton

June 10, 2017

A summer art series in downtown Brighton continues next week with a discussion about the work of an Italian Jewish artist from the turn of the 20th century. Amadeo Modigliani was born in 1884 and is known for his paintings and nudes done in a modern style and characterized by the elongation of his subjects. Next Thursday, the Brighton Arts and Culture Commission is hosting a representative from the Detroit Institute of Arts who will talk about Modigliani’s, A Woman, in depth. This free event is part of the Commission’s Story of Us: Summer Performance Series going on each Thursday, downtown, through August. City Management Assistant Jessica Reed said this event is one residents of Brighton won’t want to miss. Following the presentation the Commission will hold an open mic opportunity inviting anyone attending to share stories of art, themselves, or the community. A Woman is one of famous 10 portrait reproductions the DIA is sharing throughout downtown Brighton this summer. Thursday’s event begins at 7pm at the Sculpture Garden, downtown. More information, event updates, and a walking map of where the 10 paintings can be viewed can be found on the city’s website or downtown Brighton’s Facebook page. (MK)