Public Hearing Set for Northfield Township Budget

June 10, 2017

Northfield Township has set a date for a public hearing regarding their proposed budgets.



Residents, property owners in the township, and all other interested parties are invited to attend the hearing next Tuesday, June 13th, at 7pm. The Board of Trustees is holding this hearing to collect public opinion on their proposed budgets for their new fiscal year, beginning on July 1st. Of note to be discussed will be the property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the budget.



Copies of the document are available for public inspection at the Northfield Township Hall. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the Board as the soon as possible. The hearing will take place at the town hall, located at 8350 Main Street, in Whitmore Lake. (MK)