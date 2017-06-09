Lee Road Roundabout & Fieldcrest Repairs Start Sunday Night

June 9, 2017

A resurfacing project will get underway Sunday night in Green Oak Township.



Lee Road, Fieldcrest Road and the northbound US-23 ramp at Lee Road will be milled and resurfaced. Construction will be done at night with traffic regulators directing vehicles. The roundabout will be open but under flag control. Fieldcrest Road will be closed to traffic each night. Work will involve milling out the ramps, the roundabout and Fieldcrest to just south of the Panera Bread restaurant.



Pavement is noticeably deteriorated and the heavily traveled area sees around 20,000 vehicles a day. Livingston County Road Commission Managing Director Mike Craine tells WHMI the upcoming project will address those poor pavement performance issues. He says the project has been on the to-do list for some time but coincided poorly with other construction projects, adding it will be good to finally get it done due to all the traffic in the area. New pavement will be laid down using a slightly different mixture that should hold up better than the last.



The Green Oak Village Place Mall will remain open during construction. All of the work is weather dependent. The tentative schedule is 8pm Sunday to 5am Monday. Work on Monday and Tuesday will start at 9pm and wrap up by 5am. After the pavement cures, permanent markings will be done in off peak hours.



Picture courtesy of Google Street View. (JM)